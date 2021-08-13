Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.100-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Tennant stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $72.05. 1,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,546. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tennant has a 12-month low of $57.99 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

