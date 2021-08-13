Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $725.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $660.00 to $725.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $657.62 price target (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $581.89.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $722.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.17, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $658.18. Tesla has a one year low of $313.45 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 50.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.