Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Bernard Teufele Sells 860 Shares of Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TTEK opened at $141.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.91 and a 52 week high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

