Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 3.9% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,774,000 after acquiring an additional 834,847 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,996,000 after acquiring an additional 779,815 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.87. 3,920,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,422,787. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

