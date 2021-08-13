Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 774 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $2,511,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.18. The stock had a trading volume of 124,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $127.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.65.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

