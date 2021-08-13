TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TFFP traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 272,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,980. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $202.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.18. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $21.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on TFFP shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

In other news, Director Malcolm Fairbairn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 2,166.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

