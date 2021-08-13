TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Issues Earnings Results

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TFFP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.99. 272,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,980. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.18.

TFFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, Director Malcolm Fairbairn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 2,166.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

