TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Releases Earnings Results

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TFFP stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,980. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $202.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFFP. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, Director Malcolm Fairbairn acquired 10,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 2,166.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

