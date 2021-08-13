The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) COO Santos Bernerd Da Sells 51,941 Shares

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AES stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,336,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

AES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 118.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

