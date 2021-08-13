The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.49. The AZEK has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.93.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $2,187,350.00. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $955,524.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,091 shares of company stock worth $4,978,404. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

