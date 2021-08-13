The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.90.
BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,394,967 shares of company stock valued at $212,080,571. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
BX traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $113.50. 3,028,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,320. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $117.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.97.
The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.
The Blackstone Group Company Profile
The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.
