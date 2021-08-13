The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $135.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $103.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE:BX opened at $113.50 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $117.65. The firm has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.40.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,324,792 shares of company stock worth $205,939,557 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

