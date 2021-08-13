The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $135.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $103.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.
NYSE:BX opened at $113.50 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $117.65. The firm has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.40.
In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,324,792 shares of company stock worth $205,939,557 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.
About The Blackstone Group
The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.
