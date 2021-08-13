The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Director Acquires $22,175.00 in Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Director Edie A. Ames acquired 500 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.35 per share, for a total transaction of $22,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $44.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 8.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 12.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 24.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $5,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.85.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.