The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.400-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$7.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.38 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Clorox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.44.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.97. 13,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.85. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

