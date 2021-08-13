The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $45,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after buying an additional 1,082,078 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,670,000 after buying an additional 765,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,275,000 after buying an additional 687,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,369,000 after buying an additional 623,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,333,000 after buying an additional 487,194 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.13.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,383. The stock has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.14, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.14 and a 1-year high of $336.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

