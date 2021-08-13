The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XONE. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:XONE opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41. The ExOne has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $557.18 million, a PE ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.29.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The ExOne will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The ExOne by 21.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in The ExOne by 21.7% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 80,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in The ExOne by 19.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The ExOne by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in The ExOne in the second quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

