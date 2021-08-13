The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will announce sales of $4.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.33 billion. The Gap reported sales of $3.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year sales of $17.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.20 billion to $17.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.90 billion to $18.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Gap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

NYSE GPS traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,513,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,617,728. The Gap has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.12%.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,135 shares of company stock worth $7,668,387 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 215.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,931 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 29.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,201 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 56.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 419,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 151,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 49.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

