The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. dropped their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Li Auto has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Shares of Li Auto stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.44. 50,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,098,188. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 518.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 12.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

