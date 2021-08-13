The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€17.00” Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.25 ($26.17).

FNTN opened at €20.04 ($23.58) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €20.71. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

