The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $24.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Hackett Group traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCKT. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 435.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 240,678 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,634,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,172,000 after acquiring an additional 177,870 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 192,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 106,815 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 64,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 182,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 47,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $573.41 million, a P/E ratio of 105.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

About The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

