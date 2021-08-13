The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.12.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.43. The stock had a trading volume of 89,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market cap of $352.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

