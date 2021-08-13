The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:LGL opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a market cap of $55.09 million, a P/E ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. The LGL Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 2.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The LGL Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

