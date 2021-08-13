The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target Raised to $62.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.33.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $47.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $49.15.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
