The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,766.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,466.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,854,000 after acquiring an additional 173,717 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 21,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,309. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $48.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

