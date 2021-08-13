The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.820-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE MAC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659,688. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Macerich has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $25.99.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Macerich will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.58.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.