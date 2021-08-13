The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $84.74

Shares of The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.74 ($1.11) and traded as high as GBX 89 ($1.16). The Quarto Group shares last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.14), with a volume of 4,821 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 85.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.14. The firm has a market cap of £37.21 million and a P/E ratio of 5.35.

The Quarto Group Company Profile (LON:QRT)

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

