The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Southern by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,474,482,000 after acquiring an additional 343,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Southern by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $947,527,000 after acquiring an additional 323,175 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The Southern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,511,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,764,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in The Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,618,000 after acquiring an additional 88,600 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Argus raised their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

NYSE SO opened at $65.72 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

