The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,052 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,137,000 after buying an additional 478,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 223.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,978,000 after buying an additional 1,609,045 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 33.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,362,000 after buying an additional 483,504 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Timken by 23.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,218,000 after buying an additional 306,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,971,000 after buying an additional 60,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $3,348,009.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,614,516.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

TKR opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.50.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

