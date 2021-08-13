The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,921 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 68,845 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $16,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.13. 46,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,317,606. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.