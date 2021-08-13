The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $95.00 at DA Davidson

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TTD. Truist raised The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised The Trade Desk to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.99.

Shares of TTD opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.45. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 176.16, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,748,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total transaction of $407,788.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,812,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,766 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,728 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 480.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

