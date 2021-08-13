The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $95.00 at DA Davidson

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TTD. Truist raised The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised The Trade Desk to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.99.
Shares of TTD opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.45. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 176.16, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50.
In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,748,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total transaction of $407,788.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,812,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,766 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,728 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 480.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.