The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,777.50 ($23.22).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEIR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of The Weir Group stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,689 ($22.07). 539,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of £4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -344.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,837.01. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,168.50 ($15.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

