The Wendy’s Company (WEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on September 15th

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The Wendy’s has increased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

WEN opened at $23.50 on Friday. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. Research analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Argus raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.