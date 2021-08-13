The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities raised The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.73.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

In other news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

