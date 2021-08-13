TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) CFO James Darecca Sells 93,337 Shares of Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $81,203.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $0.89 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $377.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.93.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6,296.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,597,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178,148 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter valued at $3,685,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,711,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

