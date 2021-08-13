TheStreet Downgrades Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

CMCO opened at $45.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 208.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.91.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. Analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after buying an additional 67,641 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 41,889 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.