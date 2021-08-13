Theta Fuel Hits Market Cap of $1.82 Billion (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.82 billion and approximately $76.73 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00037854 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.84 or 0.00287381 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00035342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00012781 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,103.12 or 0.02316624 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.