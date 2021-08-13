Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,516 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 37.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $155.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,532. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $155.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.45.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

