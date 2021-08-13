Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 69 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apriem Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.5% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 12,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $355.15. 342,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,971. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.61. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $355.25.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

