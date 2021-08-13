Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 78.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $62.33. 3,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,758. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $44.66 and a twelve month high of $64.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.48.

