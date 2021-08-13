Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 54.7% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,357,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.75. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $197.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

