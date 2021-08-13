Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 186 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,047,000 after acquiring an additional 457,553 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Fiserv by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.50. 93,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,735. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.82. The company has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

