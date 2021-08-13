Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,573 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after buying an additional 1,099,348 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $291,008,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $189,016,000 after purchasing an additional 370,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.05.

Autodesk stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,271. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.24. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $335.67.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

