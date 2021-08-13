TI Fluid Systems’ (TIFS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TIFS. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

TI Fluid Systems stock opened at GBX 323 ($4.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.87, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94. TI Fluid Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 330.50 ($4.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 309.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.52%.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.