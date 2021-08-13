Titan Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $546.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $546.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006157 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000102 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000075 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

