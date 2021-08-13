Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TMDI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. 233,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,939. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71. Titan Medical has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 3.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMDI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

