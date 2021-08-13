Titanium Transportation Group Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Titanium Transportation Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Desjardins also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Cormark set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Titanium Transportation Group stock opened at C$3.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.04. Titanium Transportation Group has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$4.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$145.75 million and a P/E ratio of 18.60.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.95 million.

About Titanium Transportation Group

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

