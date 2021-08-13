Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.540-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $465 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $474.70 million.

NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,166. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

TVTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.86.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

