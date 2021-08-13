TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMXXF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC cut their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMXXF remained flat at $$110.25 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092. TMX Group has a 12-month low of $79.40 and a 12-month high of $116.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.42.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.