TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$162.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to C$162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on X. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$155.00.

Get TMX Group alerts:

X opened at C$137.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$133.28. The company has a market cap of C$7.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.81. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$120.13 and a 1-year high of C$145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.0040891 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,932,120.08.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.