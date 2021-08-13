TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$162.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to C$162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on X. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$155.00.
X opened at C$137.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$133.28. The company has a market cap of C$7.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.81. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$120.13 and a 1-year high of C$145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.02.
In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,932,120.08.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
