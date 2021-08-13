Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.25.

TOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their target price on Total Energy Services to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

TSE:TOT traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.86. 19,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,237. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.70 million and a P/E ratio of -4.35. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.95 and a 1-year high of C$4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.35.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$93.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Total Energy Services will post -0.3889373 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$1,090,008.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 268,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,219,900.62. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 483,600 shares of company stock worth $2,104,111.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.